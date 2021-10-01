Governor Tony Evers to ‘strengthen’ ginseng partnership with Taiwan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin has exported locally grown ginseng to Taiwan for more than 35 years. He said he is looking forward to strengthening the trade partnership.

Governor Evers visited Hsu’s Ginseng Garden in Wausau Thursday to celebrate the state of harvest season for ginseng. He was joined by other state and international elected officials, including Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao.

“We believe that the relationship between Wisconsin and Taiwan is now mature enough to strengthen our trade and investment ties for the mutual benefit of our people,” Evers expressed.

Fresh ginseng root is what most international buyers bargain for. Evers said the current goal is to get that to Taiwan.

“Ginseng born in Wisconsin has been working on opening up the fresh Ginseng root market of Taiwan for nearly 15 years,” Evers explained.

There are over 170 ginseng farms in the state. Marathon County is the top county for growing the crop, according to the governor.

