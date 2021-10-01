Advertisement

Governor Tony Evers to ‘strengthen’ ginseng partnership with Taiwan

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin has exported locally grown ginseng to Taiwan for more than 35 years. He said he is looking forward to strengthening the trade partnership.

Governor Evers visited Hsu’s Ginseng Garden in Wausau Thursday to celebrate the state of harvest season for ginseng. He was joined by other state and international elected officials, including Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao.

“We believe that the relationship between Wisconsin and Taiwan is now mature enough to strengthen our trade and investment ties for the mutual benefit of our people,” Evers expressed.

Fresh ginseng root is what most international buyers bargain for. Evers said the current goal is to get that to Taiwan.

“Ginseng born in Wisconsin has been working on opening up the fresh Ginseng root market of Taiwan for nearly 15 years,” Evers explained.

There are over 170 ginseng farms in the state. Marathon County is the top county for growing the crop, according to the governor.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Adoptive mother charged with reckless homicide in Weston child’s death
A Marshfield Medical Center urges people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to...
Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

Latest News

Wausau roadway
Wisconsin to receive over $5 billion for roadways if bipartisan infrastructure bill passes
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Cranberry Fest is this Weekend 9/30/2021
Cranberry Fest is this Weekend 9/30/2021