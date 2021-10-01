Advertisement

FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lincoln County crash
1 person is dead and 2 others are injured after a crash in Wood County on September 29, 2021.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wood County crash
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Auburndale Middle/High School. May 29, 2020.
Investigators identify person responsible for Auburndale School threat
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Rescuers saved a dog who had survived a plane crash and three days in the Arizona wilderness.
Dog survives plane crash, several days alone in the wilderness
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report