Eagle River set to host 41st Cranberry Fest

Cranberry Fest ready for 40,000 fans.
Cranberry Fest ready for 40,000 fans.
By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may not be the biggest Cranberry Fest, but officials tell me the Eagle River event will deliver. And with a hometown touch to it.

The 41st event returns this weekend after being canceled last year. An estimated 40,000 people are expected to visit over the two-day event which is one of, if not the biggest event for Eagle River.

Executive Director of the Eagle River chamber, Kim Emerson, joined the ‘Deep Bench’ on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to tell us more.

“This is a huge event. It’s the start of our shoulder season,” Emerson said. “By having 40,000 people come to our area it gives us a good start to that shoulder season when we’re waiting for the snow to come.”

Cranberry Fest takes place October 2 & 3 at the Vilas County Fairgrounds and downtown Eagle River. For more details on the event you can watch Kim’s visit with Newschannel 7, or click here.

