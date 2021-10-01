Advertisement

Counterfeit bills passed at 2 Wausau businesses, 1 garage sale

Fake bill with “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.
Fake bill with “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.(Cherry Valley Police Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the month of September, Wausau Police had three complaints of counterfeit money. Wausau Police Captain of Investigations Ben Graham said Thursday police responded to a Wausau thrift store for the report of counterfeit money.

Police said a customer paid for items using a counterfeit $100 bill. The bill said ‘For Motion Picture Use Only” in the right-hand corner.

Captain Graham said on Sept. 24, a Wausau restaurant reported a fake $20. The bill did not say “For Motion Picture Use Only”, but Captain Graham said it was clearly fake. And the week of Sept. 15, a person reported receiving a fake $20 during a garage sale. Graham said that bill was motion picture money.

“We encourage both the general public and businesses to take a brief moment to look at cash they receive. While we are not seeing a flood of ‘funny money’ in our community, it’s always out there and it’s good practice to take that split second to look at what you’re placing in your pocket or till,” Graham said.

He said some bills, like the motion picture bills, are clearly marked. Other bills, like the motion picture bills, may have markings that tell the person it isn’t legal tender.

“Feel the bill. Does it feel like normal money or regular paper? Look at the bill. Does it have any unusual markings? And hold the bill up to the light. Does it have the appropriate watermarks?”

If a person thinks the bill is fake, they should call the police.

