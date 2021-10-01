Benefit brings colon cancer awareness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents of Mosinee are holding a motorcycle ride and family event tomorrow to benefit one of their own who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Dane Martin was diagnosed over the summer and is currently in treatment with chemotherapy after a surgery.

Friends of Martin’s are holding the event to benefit him, but also to bring awareness of the disease and the need for regular screening since initial symptoms may go unnoticed. Doctors recommend screening begin at age 45.

Registration for tomorrow’s event begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill. The cost is $25 for riders, or for those who don’t ride, it will guarantee entrance in a bag tournament. Registered people will also get a Dane Strong T-shirt and bracelet, a ticket for a pulled pork sandwich and an entry into one of the raffles.

There are multiple raffles with over 80 prizes, a bake sale and silent auction and food choices.

The Brian West Show will also be on hand to provide entertainment.

Click here to connect with the event Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.