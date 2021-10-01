1 killed in Taylor County gravel pit incident
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBLIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following an incident at a gravel pit Friday morning.
Investigators said Nickolas Peleschak, 25, of Lublin was working in the gravel pit. It’s believed he entered the hopper bin and gravel collapsed around him.
A press release from the sheriff’s department stated no foul play is suspected.
Peleschak’s body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in a gravel pit on County Road A-T in the town of Maplehurst.
