Advertisement

1 killed in Taylor County gravel pit incident

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBLIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following an incident at a gravel pit Friday morning.

Investigators said Nickolas Peleschak, 25, of Lublin was working in the gravel pit. It’s believed he entered the hopper bin and gravel collapsed around him.

A press release from the sheriff’s department stated no foul play is suspected.

Peleschak’s body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in a gravel pit on County Road A-T in the town of Maplehurst.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Lincoln County crash
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
1 person is dead and 2 others are injured after a crash in Wood County on September 29, 2021.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wood County crash
Auburndale Middle/High School. May 29, 2020.
Investigators identify person responsible for Auburndale School threat
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male

Latest News

Steroids can help reduce symptoms, hospital stays and the chance for death (WSAW Photo)
Health experts continue to evolve COVID-19 treatment
Dane Martin brings community together for colon cancer awareness
Benefit brings colon cancer awareness
Wisconsin surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths