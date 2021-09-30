Advertisement

Village board shelves plan to rename Schofield Ave

The Village Board of Weston changed course Wednesday night, deciding against renaming part of...
The Village Board of Weston changed course Wednesday night, deciding against renaming part of Schofield Ave.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston decided Wednesday night to postpone plans to rename Schofield Avenue.

Numerous area businesses objected to the name change, citing costs and time to update their documentation.

Jim Pinsonneault was among those business owners who spoke at a Village Board meeting Wednesday night. He said the name change was not worth the effort.

“There’s a significant cost to a business, even something as simple as changing the road,” Pinsonneault said. Pinsonneault owns Patriot Auto Repair.

He spoke on behalf of a number of businesses Wednesday night.

“We incur significant costs,” he added. “It’s an unnecessary thing to change Schofield Avenue, it doesn’t need to be done.”

Village leaders had wanted to change the name to help differentiate Weston from Schofield and to help clear up confusion.

Originally, Schofield Avenue was going to be renamed D.C. Everest Boulevard starting January 2022.

“I’m glad that it worked out the way that it did, that we didn’t change the name,” Pinsonneault said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Wild mushrooms can be gathered for food
Mushroom foraging class to be held at Trees for Tomorrow
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
UW-Stevens Point professor details infrastructure bill negotiations
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Community lines procession route for FDL police officer who died from COVID-19