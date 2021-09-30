Village board shelves plan to rename Schofield Ave

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston decided Wednesday night to postpone plans to rename Schofield Avenue.

Numerous area businesses objected to the name change, citing costs and time to update their documentation.

Jim Pinsonneault was among those business owners who spoke at a Village Board meeting Wednesday night. He said the name change was not worth the effort.

“There’s a significant cost to a business, even something as simple as changing the road,” Pinsonneault said. Pinsonneault owns Patriot Auto Repair.

He spoke on behalf of a number of businesses Wednesday night.

“We incur significant costs,” he added. “It’s an unnecessary thing to change Schofield Avenue, it doesn’t need to be done.”

Village leaders had wanted to change the name to help differentiate Weston from Schofield and to help clear up confusion.

Originally, Schofield Avenue was going to be renamed D.C. Everest Boulevard starting January 2022.

“I’m glad that it worked out the way that it did, that we didn’t change the name,” Pinsonneault said.

