Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point professor details infrastructure bill negotiations

Congress is deciding on two bills
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congress and the Biden administration are negotiating the future of to bills. One is an infrastructure bill and the other is a $3.5 trillion dollar reconciliation package that would overhaul the federal government.

The infrastructure bill includes $500 billion in investment into America’s infrastructure over five years. The bill focuses on highways, bridges, and roadways.

“A lot of bridges are in bad shape and highways, but that’s the smaller bill in terms of the amount of money,” said Ed Miller, UW Stevens Point professor.

Democrats also want to pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would remake a lot of the country’s safety net system. The bill would also raise taxes on the wealthy.

“And that bill deals with a lot of items such as preschool education, free community college, and expanding Medicare to cover various items such as dental,” said Miller.

Democrats say their bill will lower childcare costs, student debt, and health care costs for families.

The reconciliation requires all democrats to vote for the bill, but not all of them want to vote for it. There are two democrats who are against the bill.

Negotiations between the white house and democrats are still ongoing. President Joe Biden canceled a trip to Chicago Wednesday to meet with his own party to reach a deal.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Wild mushrooms can be gathered for food
Mushroom foraging class to be held at Trees for Tomorrow
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Community lines procession route for FDL police officer who died from COVID-19
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) gets past Cleveland Browns offensive...
Packers prepare for T.J. Watt homecoming