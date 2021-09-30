Sheriff: Puppy stolen from Madison family found in wrecked car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The puppy who was stolen earlier this week during a Madison burglary is back with his family Thursday after deputies responding to a crash scene spotted him inside the vehicle, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

The puppy, named Doyle, was snatched, along with other items, Tuesday morning from a home in the 3300 block of Basil Drive, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. Several items were later recovered from a damaged, stolen vehicle; however, the little chocolate lab, who is only 15 or 16 weeks old, was still missing.

Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog “Doyle” were taken from the home early Tuesday morning. (Madison Police Department)

That was until around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night when Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 51 and I-90 ramp, in the Town of Burke. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Dept. indicated the deputies spotted the puppy in the vehicle and took him to a 24-hour veterinary clinic where a microchip scan confirmed he was the purloined pup.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, told investigators he purchased Doyle at a yard sale. He was arrested and cited for absolute sobriety and later released to his mother.

