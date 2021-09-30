Advertisement

Sheriff: Puppy stolen from Madison family found in wrecked car

Dane County Deputies found the 15-week-old puppy Thursday morning, and it was returned to the...
Dane County Deputies found the 15-week-old puppy Thursday morning, and it was returned to the family.(Madison Police Department)
By Sasha VanAllen and Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The puppy who was stolen earlier this week during a Madison burglary is back with his family Thursday after deputies responding to a crash scene spotted him inside the vehicle, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

The puppy, named Doyle, was snatched, along with other items, Tuesday morning from a home in the 3300 block of Basil Drive, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. Several items were later recovered from a damaged, stolen vehicle; however, the little chocolate lab, who is only 15 or 16 weeks old, was still missing.

Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog “Doyle” were taken...
Homeowners told police that a laptop, cell phone, purse and the family dog “Doyle” were taken from the home early Tuesday morning.(Madison Police Department)

That was until around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night when Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 51 and I-90 ramp, in the Town of Burke. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Dept. indicated the deputies spotted the puppy in the vehicle and took him to a 24-hour veterinary clinic where a microchip scan confirmed he was the purloined pup.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, told investigators he purchased Doyle at a yard sale. He was arrested and cited for absolute sobriety and later released to his mother.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Adoptive mother charged with reckless homicide in Weston child’s death
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children
A Marshfield Medical Center urges people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to...
Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park

Latest News

Nicolet College Highlights Rural Resilience
Nicolet College Highlights Rural Resilience
1 person is dead and 2 others are injured after a crash in Wood County on September 29, 2021.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wood County crash
Warm stretch of weather continues across Wisconsin. But changes on the way this weekend as a...
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild before weekend rain chances
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy to allow media inside refugee living quarters on Thursday