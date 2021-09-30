Advertisement

One hurt in crash involving tractor trailers in Green Lake County

One hurt in collision involving two tractor trailers in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
One hurt in collision involving two tractor trailers in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two tractor trailers collided in Green Lake County Wednesday.

At 2:31 p.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Highway AW.

The Sheriff’s Office says a tractor trailer traveling west on County Highway AW was at a stop sign and waiting to turn south on Highway 73. A second tractor trailer failed to stop and rear-ended the first tractor trailer.

Both vehicles traveled west through the intersection before coming to rest on the side of County Line Road.

The operator of the second tractor trailer was taken to a hospital.

Highway 73 was closed for two hours.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Adoptive mother charged with reckless homicide in Weston child’s death
A Marshfield Medical Center urges people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to...
Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

Latest News

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao
Governor Tony Evers to ‘strengthen’ ginseng partnership with Taiwan
Wausau roadway
Wisconsin to receive over $5 billion for roadways if bipartisan infrastructure bill passes
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Cranberry Fest is this Weekend 9/30/2021
Cranberry Fest is this Weekend 9/30/2021