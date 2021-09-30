Nicolet College hosts TEDx talk

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College is hosting a TEDX talk Friday about the resilience of rural communities in the area.

The North Woods of Wisconsin is seeing an increase in population due to COVID-19 related migration. That is helping bolster their ability to thrive in the modern age.

“The distinction between communities that sort of dry up and communities that grow is very deliberate policies that are attracting a certain population,” said sociology instructor David Holt.

There are some growing pains to this kind of influx of urban-oriented residents, though. The rural way of life can be hard to maintain when new ideas enter the mix.

“We have an aging population that have a certain set of interests, and they have a certain desire to keep the North Woods in a certain way, and then you have young people who want economic opportunities and growth, because they want jobs that will sustain families,” Holt said.

The TEDX talk begins tomorrow at 8:30 on the Nicolet campus.

Click here to find out how to buy tickets.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.