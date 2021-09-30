Investigators identify person responsible for Auburndale School threat

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says a person suspected of writing a bomb threat in a school bathroom stall has been identified.

The threat was discovered around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Students were evacuated as a result. The sheriff’s department responded to the Auburndale Junior and Senior High. The threat was unfound and the person responsible was identified. Students then returned to the building.

Authorities said the person will not be identified due to their age.

