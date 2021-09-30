Advertisement

Investigators identify person responsible for Auburndale School threat

Auburndale Middle/High School. May 29, 2020.
Auburndale Middle/High School. May 29, 2020.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says a person suspected of writing a bomb threat in a school bathroom stall has been identified.

The threat was discovered around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Students were evacuated as a result. The sheriff’s department responded to the Auburndale Junior and Senior High. The threat was unfound and the person responsible was identified. Students then returned to the building.

Authorities said the person will not be identified due to their age.

