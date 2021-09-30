Advertisement

Glass-0-Lanterns return to the pumpkin patch at Glass Orchard

Glass-O-Lanterns are taking Eau Claire by storm this fall season at Glass Orchard.
Glass-O-Lanterns are taking Eau Claire by storm this fall season at Glass Orchard.(weau)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Which came first the pumpkin or the apple? At Glass Orchard in Eau Claire, you don’t have to choose.

The Glass Orchard has everything you can expect from fall including fresh pressed apple cider, apples, and pumpkins, but these pumpkins don’t sprout from the ground, they’re glass pumpkins blown by hand. And an event this weekend will be turning heads.

Hundreds of hand blown glass pumpkins will be on display for their annual glass pumpkin patch sale.

Glass Orchard owners, Dawn and Jon work year-round making the Glass-O-Lanterns in all shapes, sizes and colors.

This year over 1,000 pumpkins will be ripe for the picking Saturday and Sunday Oct. 2 & 3 as well as the following weekend Oct. 9 &10.

“I think the first year we maybe started at like 300 and have now moved up to 1,000,” laughs Dawn. “It’s just a really exciting time of year and we look forward to it, we like offering arts and agriculture experience for our community.”

Saturday there will be demonstrations in the hot glass studio you can check out to see exactly how each pumpkin is fabricated, from molten glass to the final work of art.

Each glass pumpkin for sale will be hand blown by the owners and ready to decorate for the fall season or to give as a gift.

Glass Orchard is located just south of Eau Claire at 130 Deerfield Road, and is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until supplies last.

See here for more on Glass Orchard’s blown glass workshops.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Adoptive mother charged with reckless homicide in Weston child’s death
A Marshfield Medical Center urges people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to...
Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

Latest News

Infrastructure Bill Impact on Wisconsin 9/30/2021
Infrastructure Bill Impact on Wisconsin 9/30/2021
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao
Governor Tony Evers to ‘strengthen’ ginseng partnership with Taiwan
Wausau roadway
Wisconsin to receive over $5 billion for roadways if bipartisan infrastructure bill passes
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Governor Evers Celebrates Ginseng Farms 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021
Shortages Creating Challenges for Area School Meals 9/30/2021