Fort McCoy to allow media inside refugee living quarters on Thursday

Tours are scheduled for Thursday morning.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(Colton Molesky)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WSAW) - Television stations from Eau Claire, Madison and Milwaukee will be allowed inside Fort McCoy Thursday.

Government officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin have toured the base, but it is the first time the media will be allowed inside Fort McCoy.

Refugees from Afghanistan have lived at Fort McCoy August. The base is near Sparta.

Thursday morning, a press conference will be held, along with a tour of the refugee’s living quarters. While NewsChannel 7 was not invited, it will be covered through our affiliates.

WMTV-TV reports roughly 12,700 refugees live on the base. It serves as temporary housing until more permanent housing is found.

