COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3.3 million getting vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials added 18 more people to COVID-19′s death toll, raising it to 7,997. Wisconsin is averaging 16 COVID-19 deaths every day over the past week, all but assuring we’ll hit the undesirable milestone of 8,000 deaths on Friday. That’s 1.1% of all coronavirus cases, or about 14 out of every 10,000 people in Wisconsin dead from COVID-19 in less than 20 months since the pandemic reached the Badger State. The DHS says 17 of the 18 deaths occurred within the past month; one of the deaths was in our area, in Manitowoc County.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) confirms 2,340 new coronavirus cases. That’s less than the 7-day average of 2,416 new cases per day. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests with positive results -- held steady at an average of 7.8% of tests over the last week. A total 726,982 people in Wisconsin tested positive for the COVID-19 virus since that first patient on February 5, 2020, equivalent to 1,250 out of every 10,000 -- or 1 out of 8 -- Wisconsinites. Waupaca County passed 6,000 total cases. A list of cases and deaths by county appears at the end of this article.

State numbers show just over 100 people (103) were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. That’s slightly below our calculated 7-day average of 108 admissions per day. Friday we’re also assured to reach a total 39,000 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, which is 5.36% of all known coronavirus cases, or 67 out of every 10,000 people.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,107 patients in hospitals Thursday for COVID-19 treatment, including 321 in ICU. That’s 15 fewer patients in intensive care and 11 fewer overall in the past day. The Northeast health care region accounts for 125 of those patients, including 37 in ICU -- 1 more in ICU and 3 more overall -- and the region’s 10 hospitals have 4 ICU beds available among them. Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 104 patients, with 23 in ICU -- 4 fewer in ICU and 2 fewer overall -- with 5 ICU beds immediately available among 13 hospitals.

Let’s point out that, for Thursday at least, cases and hospitalizations are down. The 2,340 new cases in the latest test results is the lowest since Sept. 16. The 103 hospitalizations are the fewest reported on a weekday since Sept. 17. The positivity rate was 8.4% of all tests two weeks ago.

If there’s a corner, it’s too soon to say we’ve turned it. DHS infectious disease specialist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said Thursday there’s not enough data to show we’ve peaked and are on the decline, but he said it’s encouraging that southern states which had surges before Wisconsin are seeing their numbers going down.

Yesterday, based on the virus’s activity for the past two weeks, the DHS reported virus activity level is “critically” high in 21 counties, with 10 of them in our corner of Wisconsin. The remaining 51 counties have “very high” level of virus spread. There are none where the spread is considered high, moderate, or low.

Critically high: Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara

Very high: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Florence, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Winnebago

Going deeper into the data, the DHS says virus activity increased in only two counties in our area over the past two weeks: Kewaunee (critically high) and Manitowoc (very high).

In 4 counties in our area, the case activity shrank: Calumet (very high), Fond du Lac (critically high), Sheboygan (very high) and Winnebago (very high).

In the rest of Northeastern Wisconsin, the trajectory of the virus activity shows no significant change.

VACCINATIONS

To help fight the disease, more than 3.3 million Wisconsinites received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3.1 million have finished their vaccine series.

So far, 56.7% of Wisconsinites rolled up their sleeves, including 67.8% of adults. These include 53.7% of Wisconsinites who got fully inoculated -- either getting their second dose of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine -- including 64.4% of adults.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/41.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 51.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 51.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/46.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 55.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 63.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 64.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/70.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.5% (+0.1) 54.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.3% (+0.0) 49.0% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 46.5% (+0.0) 43.9% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.6% (+0.0) 68.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.6% (+0.0) 46.9% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 46.9% (+0.1) 44.3% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.4% (-0.1) 45.7% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.1% (+0.2) 48.2% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.7% (+0.0) 44.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53.9% (+0.0) 51.4% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.6% (+0.1) 44.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.0% (+0.1) 64.3% (+0.4) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.1% (+0.1) 46.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.1% (+0.0) 54.3% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.7% (+0.1) 40.4% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.2% (+0.1) 52.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.9% (+0.1) 47.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.8% (+0.1) 38.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.0% (+0.1) 52.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 263,429 (55.6%) (+0.1) 251,166 (53.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 293,197 (53.3%) (+0.0) 278,462 (50.7%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,301,195 (56.7%) (+0.1) 3,126,705 (53.7%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, October 1 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., to reach people who live and work in and around downtown. Another vaccination clinic will be a week from Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare is holding eight mobile testing clinics this week because of increased demand for COVID-19 testing. These clinics offer both PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours, and rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Thursday, Sept. 30: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave., 8 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US Hwy 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

Late Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin DHS announced they are in support of recommending booster shots to certain people who have increased risk of exposure to or transmission of COVID-19. Specifically, state health officials support Pfizer’s booster shot to be given at least six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer booster shot only applies to those who received the Pfizer vaccine initially.

Health officials add they expect information on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to be released soon.

The DHS says they recommend the following populations should receive the booster dose:

People who are at least 65 years old All long-term care residents Anyone who is in the 50-64 year-old age group with the following underlying medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

In addition, the DHS recommends the following people may receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine:

People ages 18-49 years old with the same underlying medical conditions as above

Those who are 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their jobs or institutional settings such as front line essential workers and health care workers:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Health officials add the above list of workers could be updated later.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 36,925 cases (+74) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,632 cases (+13) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,804 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,779 cases (+42) (191 deaths)

Door – 3,167 cases (+16) (31 deaths)

Florence - 486 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,169 cases (+88) (140 deaths)

Forest - 1,277 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,251 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,158 cases (+19) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,162 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,713 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,580 cases (+11) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,916 cases (+62) (81 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 4,985 cases (+24) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,262 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 884 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,451 cases (+33) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,638 cases (+50) (234 deaths)

Shawano – 5,592 cases (+36) (76 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,732 cases (+29) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,010 cases (+41) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,670 cases (+59) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 21,655 cases (+83) (218 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

