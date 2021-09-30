50% of Lincoln County residents have started COVID vaccine series

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports half of the people living in Lincoln County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 13,784 or 50% of the county’s population have started the vaccine series.

The 65+ age group leads the way in vaccinations-- with 84.8% fully vaccinated. The newest group to be eligible is 12-15-year-olds. Of that group, 26% are fully vaccinated.

