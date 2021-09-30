Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Adoptive mother charged with reckless homicide in Weston child’s death
School bus driver Richard Lenhart, 72, died at the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times...
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children
A Marshfield Medical Center urges people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to...
Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park

Latest News

Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Warm stretch of weather continues across Wisconsin. But changes on the way this weekend as a...
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild before weekend rain chances
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M