1 person killed, 2 others injured in Wood County crash

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in the township of Auburndale.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6:40 Thursday night.

An initial investigation shows that a van traveling east on U.S. Highway 10 collided with a truck traveling south on Day Road.

The driver of the truck, the lone occupant in that vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the van’s five passengers were taken to Marshfield Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for injuries.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

