1 killed in Waushara County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed early Thursday morning when a minivan collided with a potato truck south of Almond.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicles collided around 2:30 a.m. on County Road P, near the County Road J intersection in the Town of Oasis. The location is south of Almond and east of Plainfield. The driver of the minivan died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

