1 killed in Lincoln County crash

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says one person has died following a crash northwest of Merrill.

The Lincoln County Highway Department reported finding the scene around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 107 and Tug Lake Avenue in the township of Rock Falls.

Investigators said the vehicle left the highway and hit several trees. The driver died at the scene.

The victim’s name will not be released until Friday.

