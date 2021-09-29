Advertisement

Price is Right LIVE to be held Wednesday at Grand Theater; Here’s what you need to know

((Source: Columbus Civic Center))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Come on down....

The Price is Right LIVE show will be held Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

Doors to the Great Hall open at 4:30 pm. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Ticket-holders must register in order to be eligible to be a contestant. Grand Theater staff recommend giving yourself ample time to park, purchase a beverage, and find your seat before the show begins.

Contestant names will be drawn at 7:30 pm. And contestants must be present to win. For complete rules and details, click here. To begin registration online and complete in-person, click here.

Masks are required for all patrons not actively eating or drinking. For updated health and safety policies, click HERE.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N 4th St.

As of noon on Wednesday, tickets were still available. CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

