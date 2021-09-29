Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Mimi

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mimi is a 10-year-old Yorkie mix that came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She loves people, other dogs and cats. She is energetic and playful, but also would be great for someone less active.

For more information about Mimi, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police need help identifying homicide victim found near Green Bay trails
Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation and district one Representative, Karena Thundercloud...
Indigenous leaders, Native Americans discuss recent incident at Wausau West High School

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Mimi
Pet Project: Meet Mimi
Bailey is a 13-year-old chihuahua mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon...
Pet Project: Meet Bailey
Pet Project: Meet Bailey
Pet Project: Meet Bailey
Muffin Man is a 10-year-old domestic short hair cat surrendered to the Humane Society of...
Pet Project: Meet Muffin Man