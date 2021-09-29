Pet Project: Meet Mimi

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mimi is a 10-year-old Yorkie mix that came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She loves people, other dogs and cats. She is energetic and playful, but also would be great for someone less active.

For more information about Mimi, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

