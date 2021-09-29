Packers prepare for T.J. Watt homecoming

Green Bay, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a matchup of blueblood franchises. Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled on their way to a 1-2 start, but their defense might get a major boost in the form of a very familiar face in the Badger State this Sunday.

Pittsburgh is hoping Wisconsin native and former Badger T.J. Watt will play against Green Bay. Watt left in week 2 with a groin injury and didn’t play last Sunday either. However, he logged a limited practice on Wednesday, in what could be a sign that he’s on track to play at Lambeau.

Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t mind if Watt waited one more week.

“(I’m) Hoping that groin is maybe not quite ready,” he joked.

He’s part of maybe Wisconsin’s favorite football family, but it’s hard to blame Rodgers for hoping he doesn’t have to deal with the youngest Watt brother, who led the league in sacks last year. Since 2018, only Aaron Donald has more than him.

“He’s a difference maker,” said Rodgers. “I mean obviously haven’t played against him, but you know the kind of ability and talent.

“He could’ve been Defensive Player of the Year probably the last three or four years. Last year he definitely had an incredible year, and the year before.”

The Packers may not have Elgton Jenkins at left tackle once again on Sunday, but the offensive line did a sterling job against the 49ers fearsome pass rush without him, and that game plan may translate to this week as well.

“We look at how that game went, and compare it to some of the other games we’ve had against elite pass rush defensive lines,” Rodgers explained. “Understand that regardless who’s playing, you know we can get those guys comfortable on our side, and get them a little uncomfortable, it definitely helps us move the ball down the field.”

