Merrill teen honored as ‘Hometown Hero’ for 2019 lifesaving rescue

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill teen who was credited with saving the life of a man during the winter of 2019 was honored Tuesday at the Capitol.

The Wisconsin State Assembly recognized Michael Dickman as a “Hometown Hero” during its legislative session. Dickman was nominated by his Republican State Representative Calvin Callahan of Tomahawk for his heroic actions.

On Feb. 21, 2019 around 7:30 a.m. Michael was walking to school and heard someone yelling for help. Michael waded through the snow and found Lonnie Strauss had fallen off of a loading dock while clearing snow behind a building and was unable to get out of the deep snow. Michael attempted to help Strauss but the snow was too deep. Michael then attempted to waive cars down but was unable to get anyone to stop. He then went into the building and dialed 911. Officer Tyler Tesch was one of the responders along with the Merrill Fire Department. Michael was awarded a Citizens Public Service Award for a lifesaving act. The temperature that morning was 4 degrees. Police said Strauss had been outside for approximately 2 hours when Michael heard him.

“Michael is a truly courageous constituent of mine whose actions saved another person’s life,” said Rep. Callahan. “I am proud to present him with the Hometown Hero Award and encourage him to continue being the brave, young role model for others that he is today.”

Michael was 13-years-old at the time of the rescue.

Wisconsinites have a long, prominent history of community service and selflessness. In keeping with this tradition, the Wisconsin State Assembly created the Hometown Heroes program to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who are working to make their communities a better place. Award winners are invited to the State Capitol and given an opportunity to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.

