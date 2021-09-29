Advertisement

Investigators at High Cliff State Park, news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a news conference will be held Wednesday afternoon at High Cliff State Park.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the park’s office.

No details regarding the topic of the news conference were immediately provided, however investigators are at the park as of this time.

Action 2 News will be at the park, and will stream the news conference in this article, as well as on our Facebook page. You can also watch the news conference by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Wild mushrooms can be gathered for food
Mushroom foraging class to be held at Trees for Tomorrow
Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing constitutional officers
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild before weekend rain chances
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 meets critical activity levels in 21 Wisconsin counties