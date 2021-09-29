Fundraising campaign launched to raise money for D.C. Everest recreation center

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A nonprofit organization is leading the fundraising effort to raise $12 million to $15 million for a new state-of-the-art athletic facility that will be located on the campus of the D.C. Everest Area Senior High School.

D.C. Everest Area Education Foundation Secretary Michelle Rothmeyer said the money to fund the facility will be privately contributed. In a news release, she stated no public money from the district or taxes will be used to fundraise the design, construction, and future operations of the facility.

The Sports Performance and Recreation Center will be an indoor artificial turf facility that will accommodate many groups by having a full-size field that can be divided into four spaces. Plans also call for a walking track, jump pit, batting cages, golf simulator, concessions/cafe, team rooms, athletic training room, strength wall, functional fitness area.

“We are excited to already have significant pledge amounts from Bob Greenheck Sr., Purple Mountain Solutions and the Lewitzke Foundation toward the facility,” stated Lindsey Lewitzke of the Education Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for the philanthropy of the lead donors. They have gotten our campaign off the ground and significantly aided us in the best way. They will pave the way for this facility to become a first-class facility.”

Once in operation, the facility will run at cost via facility use fees and concessions. Any individual or entity may rent the space for acceptable use — similar to how Greenheck Fieldhouse currently operates.

Construction will not begin until the project is fully funded.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE OR MAKE A DONATION.

