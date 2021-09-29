Advertisement

Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, workers are visible at the Superior terminal of...
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, workers are visible at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis. Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.” (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company’s President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Alberta, Canada, before crossing North Dakota and Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

