Doctor advises not to wait too long to seek care for COVID-19 symptoms

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield Medical Center doctor urged people with severe COVID-19 symptoms not to wait too long to get care.

“We’ve had patients that have come in very, very ill and probably did wait too long and there was sometimes not as much we could do for them,” said Dr. Brian Hoerneman, Vice President Of Medical Affairs, and emergency medicine physician.

Some treatments like oxygen therapy only work if a patient’s symptoms haven’t escalated too much. He explained when to do home treatment versus when to go to the hospital.

Dr. Hoerneman said there are two categories of symptoms. The ones that have cold and flu-like symptoms like chills, muscle aches, and fever. For those people, he said to call a nurse line to see how to treat from home. The nurse will tell them if they should consider going into the hospital.

The other category has more threatening symptoms.

“Shortness of breath or chest pain, those are symptoms that should be evaluated right away,” said Hoerneman.

Vomiting a lot is another concern. Hoerneman said it causes dehydration which should also be treated right away. Other symptoms that shouldn’t wait are difficulty speaking and having a hard time staying awake.

Some people are hesitant to go to the hospital because they’re worried they might be judged for not getting the vaccine.

“I think if you have symptoms, that yeah, you should get checked out and not be concerned that someones going to judge you for other decisions,” said Hoerneman.

He added that it’s a medical professionals’ job to be there for anyone who needs medical attention.

Marshfield Medical Center’s ICU is currently full with 45 COVID-19 patients. Dr. Hoerneman said the clinic has gotten calls from all over the state, Minnesota, and Canada to see if they can take in ICU patients, but they simply don’t have beds available.

