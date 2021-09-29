Devin Williams placed on 10-day IL with fractured right hand

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers reliever Devin Williams was placed on the ten-day injured list with a fractured right hand, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Williams said he had “a few drinks” after Sunday’s playoff clincher, got upset at something and punched a wall with his right hand. His right hand is his pitching hand and the injury will require surgery.

Devin Williams and David Stearns address the media: pic.twitter.com/LkfE8RvLoH — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 29, 2021

“There’s no one to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down, coaching staff, friends, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me. All I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it and not make that same mistake in the future,” Williams said.

There was a players-only meeting earlier on Wednesday where Williams apologized to his teammates. He said, “I expressed my apologies and they said that they’ve got my back.”

The recovery timeline is unclear for Williams, but he will miss at least the National League Divisional Series. It likely ends his season. Williams hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 with an injured right calf but was expected to be ready for the postseason. Williams ends the regular season with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.