Devin Williams placed on 10-day IL with fractured right hand

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 18: Devin Williams #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 18: Devin Williams #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Minnesota Twins on August 18, 2020 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)(Brace Hemmelgarn | Getty Images)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers reliever Devin Williams was placed on the ten-day injured list with a fractured right hand, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Williams said he had “a few drinks” after Sunday’s playoff clincher, got upset at something and punched a wall with his right hand. His right hand is his pitching hand and the injury will require surgery.

“There’s no one to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down, coaching staff, friends, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me. All I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it and not make that same mistake in the future,” Williams said.

There was a players-only meeting earlier on Wednesday where Williams apologized to his teammates. He said, “I expressed my apologies and they said that they’ve got my back.”

The recovery timeline is unclear for Williams, but he will miss at least the National League Divisional Series. It likely ends his season. Williams hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 with an injured right calf but was expected to be ready for the postseason. Williams ends the regular season with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings.

