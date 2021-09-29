Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations trending upward in north central Wisconsin

FILE PHOTO (CNN)(CNN, file)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 related hospitalizations are up 14% in the north central region according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The time period measured was Sept. 14-28. The 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 131. The 7-day moving average of COVID patients in the ICU was 42. ICU patients make up 28.2% of hospitalized COVID patients. For perspective, the average number of hospitalized patients at the end of December was 127. Numbers had been trending downward, until recently.

Hospitalizations had been largely unchanged in the region for quite some time. The trajectory is now growing. The Wisconsin counties of Iron, Vilas, Forest, Price, Oneida, Lincoln, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Langlade, Wood and Portage are in the north central HERC region. It is currently the only region with a growing hospitalization trajectory.

