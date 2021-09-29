COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday in Friendship
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on Wednesday.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. The drive-thru clinic is held at the Adams County Health & Human Services, located at 108 E. North Street in Friendship. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
