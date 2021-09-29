Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday in Friendship

(Mary Green)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health Department will host a vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. The drive-thru clinic is held at the Adams County Health & Human Services, located at 108 E. North Street in Friendship. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 on board small airplane when it crashed near Eagle River
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police need help identifying homicide victim found near Green Bay trails
Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation and district one Representative, Karena Thundercloud...
Indigenous leaders, Native Americans discuss recent incident at Wausau West High School

Latest News

This year-round facility will be located on the campus of the D.C. Everest Area Senior High...
Fundraising campaign launched to raise money for D.C. Everest recreation center
Art Gallery Focuses On Physical Self
Art Gallery Focuses On Physical Self
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Boys & Girls Club announces $2M expansion and renovation project
Sunny and sweaty weather in store Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Hot & sweaty before weekend rain chances