Community lines procession route for FDL police officer who died from COVID-19

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitations and services will be held this week for a Fond du Lac Police Officer who died from COVID-19.

Officer Joseph Kurer contracted COVID-19 while on duty, according to Fond du Lac Police. He passed away Sept. 22. It is considered a line-of-duty death.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church. Law enforcement and military honors will continue outside the church. That will be followed by a procession from the church to Zacherl Funeral Home at 875 E. Division Street.

While family members and police are asking for privacy for the family, community members are invited to line the procession route.

According to police, the procession will travel as follows starting at 1 p.m.:

From Holy Family Catholic Church, west on 4th Street to Main Street, North on Main Street past the Police Department, east on Johnson Street, south on National and east on Division Street past Zacherl Funeral Home.

“Our entire Department mourns with the Kurer family at this unbelievably difficult time. I truly believe that the last thing any of us want to do is unintentionally add to the pain of losing Joseph,” says Police Chief Aaron Goldstein. “The Kurer family has asked me to convey their request for privacy at this time, and to ask the media to send any inquiries to the Department rather than the family. We need to make every effort to show respect for the family’s needs and allow them to mourn in private.”

Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order to lower the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Officer Kurer from sunrise to sunset. Evers also issued the following statement Tuesday:

“Kathy and I were incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Kurer, Fond du Lac police officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, who tragically passed away in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing. We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing.”

Officer Kurer’s death is the second line-of-duty COVID-19 death in Wisconsin.

The department declined to say whether Kurer was vaccinated, saying it does not release information about specific medical conditions or vaccination status.

According to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report, Kurer was positive for COVID-19 on August 4. After running a fever for six days, he went to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency department with shortness of breath, cough and chills. He was transferred to Froedert Hospital two days later, and was on a ventilator since August 22. He’ll be an organ donor.

Kurer had been with the Fond du Lac Police Department since August 6, 2018, and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and was also certified as a Field Training Officer. Chief Goldstein says Kurer has received multiple awards, including the City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award.

Kurer is survived by his wife and two children, one of whom was born the night before Kurer died. He is also survived by his parents and sister.

A GoFundMe page was created for donations for Officer Kurer’s family. CLICK HERE to donate. Police say the money raised will go to the officer’s children. It is the only official GoFundMe for the family.

A memorial fund is set up at National Exchange Bank. Donations can be dropped off at any branch. Make checks payable to “Joseph Kurer Memorial Fund.”

