Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch 2nd NL wild card spot

Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.

Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.

St. Louis was 71-69 on Sept. 11 before the winning streak, the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The Cardinals are on the longest winning streak from Sept. 1 on since the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row.

Wainwright (17-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, throwing 102 pitches and stranding seven runners. Wainwright has won six consecutive decisions for the Cardinals and 10 of his last 11. He is 4-0 in September and improved to 2-1 in four starts against the Brewers this season.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill each had two hits in an 11-hit attack.

With the score 2-2 in the fifth, Goldschmidt doubled off Jandel Gustave (1-1) and O’Neill singled followed with a single to right that gave him 22 RBIs in the last 20 games. The ball went under the glove of Avisail Garcia for a two-base error, and allowing Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly made it 4-2.

Rondon homered with two outs in the sixth — all three of his home runs this year. Arenado’s 34th home run, a two-out drive in the seventh, tied Scott Rolen (2004) and Fernando Tatis (1999) for most among Cardinals third baseman in a season.

Luis Urias hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Carlson homered leading off the bottom half, and Wainwright bunted home Harrison Bader.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings.

