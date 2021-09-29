Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club announces $2M expansion and renovation project

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday to celebrate a $2 million expansion and renovation project at the Boys & Girls Club in Wausau. Construction is scheduled to begin next month.

The Caroline S. Mark Site, located at 1710 N 2nd Street in Wausau opened in 2001.

The STEM, art, academic and sensory-friendly spaces will be renovated. An elementary program center, teen commons, and dance and fitness studio will be added. The Boys & Girls Club will also add a counseling office for career and post-secondary planning.

According to a news release, the expanded and renovated Caroline S. Mark Site will also be home to the new state-of-the-art Impact100 Greater Wausau Teaching Kitchen.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m.

