Advertisement

185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.8% of all Americans – or more than 185 million people – now fall into that category.

The milestone comes as the seven-day average of new vaccinations is at one of its lowest points since the CDC started tracking in January.

About 3.5 million people have gotten a booster dose over the last month and a half.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plane crash
FAA: 3 killed in Eagle River plane crash
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police need help identifying homicide victim found near Green Bay trails
Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation and district one Representative, Karena Thundercloud...
Indigenous leaders, Native Americans discuss recent incident at Wausau West High School

Latest News

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure
Merrill Student Named Assembly ‘Hometown Hero’
Merrill teen honored as ‘Hometown Hero’ for 2019 lifesaving rescue
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic