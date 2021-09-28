Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly voting on requiring civics education

The measure would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in...
The measure would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate..(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A statewide civics curriculum would be created that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow under a Republican-authored bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The measure would also require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the measure, saying the country faces a “civics education crisis.”

Groups representing private schools, including those in Wisconsin’s voucher program, oppose having the requirement to teach civics placed on them.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards says nearly all school districts are already providing civics education and if the bill were to become law, they would hope those districts could continue using the same curriculum.

The measure is also supported by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

Under the bill, the required civics curriculum would have to include teaching the history and context of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights and “a sense of civic pride and desire to participate regularly with government at all levels.”

The bill would have to pass the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman

Latest News

Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties
health care background
Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation
Mushroom Foraging Class Offered
Mushroom Foraging Class Offered