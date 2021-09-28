Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on $100 million for mental health

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.

The measure up for approval Tuesday faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said when the bill was introduced earlier this month that Republicans were “playing politics” instead of making meaningful investments in Wisconsin schools and children.

Evers proposed a $53.5 million increase in mental health funding for schools in his two-year state budget, but Republicans cut that to a $19 million increase.

Bill sponsor, Rep. Jon Plumer, of Lodi, said the bill was designed to address the mental health needs of students who have been suffering throughout the pandemic.

No one was registered in opposition to the bill. Backers include the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools and the Institute for Reforming Government.

The measure would have to pass both the Assembly and Senate and be signed by Evers before becoming law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman

Latest News

Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties
health care background
Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation
Mushroom Foraging Class Offered
Mushroom Foraging Class Offered