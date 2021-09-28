Wausau mayor accepting ideas for pandemic relief funding allocation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the city of Wausau will receive more than $15 million in pandemic relief funding. Mayor Katie Rosenberg is accepting ideas on how to allocate the money.

That money must be spent on areas throughout the city that were directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have 15.6 million dollars and that’s a lot,” she explained. “So, we’re looking for what the community thinks they need. We’re looking for good ideas to make a lasting impact.”

As of now, she has received ideas to help address homelessness.

“I’m hearing a lot of people that want to address homelessness for instance,” Rosenberg said. “People also requested to address the housing situation we have here with affordable housing and across the nation.”

As of now, only $350,000 of the funding has been allocated to one of the city’s low-income housing facilities.

Other ideas include assisting small businesses or using it in place of loans.

“We’ve done some [small business] grants and loans through the CARES Act but more of that maybe,” Rosenberg explained. “We’ve heard a little bit about the water treatment facility. We would be able to some of this towards that instead of borrowing.”

The city previously requested $22 million to help with that project.

Rosenberg is still accepting more request. Ideas can be submitted by emailing the city council. She said people should also look out for future listening sessions to present their ideas in person.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.