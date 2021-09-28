Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman

Latest News

Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day
Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge