Advertisement

Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation

health care background
health care background(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion guilty of a felony.

The Republican-authored measure would require any health care provider present at the time of an abortion that results in a child born alive to provide the same level of care that any reasonable provider would give to any other child born alive.

Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

The bill also would make intentionally causing the death of a child born alive as a result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.

Wisconsin Ethics Commission records show multiple groups have registered against the bill, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The Wisconsin Catholic Conference, Wisconsin Family Action and Wisconsin Right to Life have registered in support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman

Latest News

Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties
Mushroom Foraging Class Offered
Mushroom Foraging Class Offered