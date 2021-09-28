Recipe: Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool weather = comfort food cravings. This fully loaded bowl of cheesy potatoes covered with bacon and green onions can be paired with your favorite main dish or eaten on its own for a delicious, comfort-food snack.

Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes halved

1/2 cup butter melted

2 cups cheddar cheese divided

3 cloves garlic minced

10 slices thick cut bacon

1 bunch green onions sliced, for topping

1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 dollop sour cream for topping

Instructions:

Combine potatoes, one cup cheddar cheese, and the remaining ingredients in a slow cooker. Stir well to make sure potatoes are evenly coated.

Cook on high for one hour, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook for another hour, or until potatoes are cooked through.

Stir in remaining cheese, top with sour cream and green onions.

Serve and enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.