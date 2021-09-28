Advertisement

Recipe: Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes

By Holly Chilsen
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool weather = comfort food cravings. This fully loaded bowl of cheesy potatoes covered with bacon and green onions can be paired with your favorite main dish or eaten on its own for a delicious, comfort-food snack.

Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes halved
  • 1/2 cup butter melted
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese divided
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 10 slices thick cut bacon
  • 1 bunch green onions sliced, for topping
  • 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1 dollop sour cream for topping

Instructions:

  • Combine potatoes, one cup cheddar cheese, and the remaining ingredients in a slow cooker. Stir well to make sure potatoes are evenly coated.
  • Cook on high for one hour, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook for another hour, or until potatoes are cooked through.
  • Stir in remaining cheese, top with sour cream and green onions.
  • Serve and enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin

Latest News

Charlotte Hoecker during an interview in 2016.
Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties
health care background
Senate Republicans to vote on “born-alive” legislation