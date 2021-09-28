Recipe: Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool weather = comfort food cravings. This fully loaded bowl of cheesy potatoes covered with bacon and green onions can be paired with your favorite main dish or eaten on its own for a delicious, comfort-food snack.
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs Boomer Gold Little Potatoes halved
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 2 cups cheddar cheese divided
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 10 slices thick cut bacon
- 1 bunch green onions sliced, for topping
- 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1 dollop sour cream for topping
Instructions:
- Combine potatoes, one cup cheddar cheese, and the remaining ingredients in a slow cooker. Stir well to make sure potatoes are evenly coated.
- Cook on high for one hour, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook for another hour, or until potatoes are cooked through.
- Stir in remaining cheese, top with sour cream and green onions.
- Serve and enjoy.
