Recipe: Chop Chop Potato Salad

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you have vegetables coming out of your ears from this year’s growing season? This refreshing, veggie-loaded salad that’s ready in a snap and covered with a light and tangy vinaigrette, is a perfect way to use up the overabundance of produce this season. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association shared how to make the recipe on Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning.

Chop Chop Potato Salad

Ingredients

8 cups water

2 cups orange juice

1 lemon juice and peeled

1.5 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes

1 ripe avocado chopped

12 cherry tomatoes halved

1 Cucumber quartered

1 cup corn kernels

1 19 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

1/4 cup cilantro chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp orange juice

1 lime juiced

1 Tbsp honey

1/2 tsp Chili powder

Servings: 4

Instructions

In a large pot, combine water, orange juice, lemon juice, and lemon peel. Add potatoes and bring to a boil. once boiling, cook for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Once potatoes are cooked, cut in half and combine in a bowl with avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, black beans, and cilantro. Place all ingredients for dressing in a bowl and whisk until well combined. Add dressing to salad and toss.



