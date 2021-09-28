Advertisement

Recipe: Chop Chop Potato Salad

Chop Chop Potato Salad
Chop Chop Potato Salad(WSAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you have vegetables coming out of your ears from this year’s growing season? This refreshing, veggie-loaded salad that’s ready in a snap and covered with a light and tangy vinaigrette, is a perfect way to use up the overabundance of produce this season. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association shared how to make the recipe on Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning.

Chop Chop Potato Salad

Ingredients

  • 8 cups water
  • 2 cups orange juice
  • 1 lemon juice and peeled
  • 1.5 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes
  • 1 ripe avocado chopped
  • 12 cherry tomatoes halved
  • 1 Cucumber quartered
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 1 19 oz can black beans drained and rinsed
  • 1/4 cup cilantro chopped
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp orange juice
  • 1 lime juiced
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tsp Chili powder

Servings: 4

Instructions

  1. In a large pot, combine water, orange juice, lemon juice, and lemon peel. Add potatoes and bring to a boil. once boiling, cook for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
  2. Once potatoes are cooked, cut in half and combine in a bowl with avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, black beans, and cilantro.
  3. Place all ingredients for dressing in a bowl and whisk until well combined.
  4. Add dressing to salad and toss.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman

Latest News

Warm days ahead in the forecast. Sunny skies for the next few days, but temperatures above...
First Alert Weather: Sunny but warm for the rest of the month
WSAW Sunrise 7 M-F weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 M-F weather
Wild mushrooms can be gathered for food
Mushroom foraging class to be held at Trees for Tomorrow
Youth Crisis Stabilization Opens 9/27/2021
Youth Crisis Stabilization Opens 9/27/2021