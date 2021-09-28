Recipe: Chop Chop Potato Salad
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you have vegetables coming out of your ears from this year’s growing season? This refreshing, veggie-loaded salad that’s ready in a snap and covered with a light and tangy vinaigrette, is a perfect way to use up the overabundance of produce this season. Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association shared how to make the recipe on Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning.
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 8 cups water
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 lemon juice and peeled
- 1.5 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes
- 1 ripe avocado chopped
- 12 cherry tomatoes halved
- 1 Cucumber quartered
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 1 19 oz can black beans drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup cilantro chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp orange juice
- 1 lime juiced
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1/2 tsp Chili powder
Servings: 4
Instructions
- In a large pot, combine water, orange juice, lemon juice, and lemon peel. Add potatoes and bring to a boil. once boiling, cook for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
- Once potatoes are cooked, cut in half and combine in a bowl with avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, black beans, and cilantro.
- Place all ingredients for dressing in a bowl and whisk until well combined.
- Add dressing to salad and toss.
