Police following leads after body found at trail system near UWGB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the entrance of a trail system near the campus of UW-Green Bay on the city’s east side.

UW-Green Bay Police say the scene is in the northeast portion of the Cofrin Arboretum.

Green Bay Police detectives and forensic staff responded to the scene. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

About 12:30 a.m., police received a call that there was a suspicious situation going on on the border of the campus and city property. UWGB Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a report of a fire and found a body.

“Where it happened, we’re not quite sure yet. Where we located the fire and the suspicious death was just at the entrance of the trail system,” says Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Allen called it a “disturbing situation.” He says the investigators do not believe the public is in immediate danger.

“We know someone came here, did this and left the area,” Allen says.

“It’s an area that’s pretty isolated, obviously a neighborhood area, so for us to discover this here was a bit of a shock,” the captain said.

UWGB Police say there is no known danger to campus. They area asking people to avoid the area. The northeast side of the trail will likely be closed for several hours for investigation.

Allen was not able to identify the victim or say if it was a man or a woman. The medical examiner’s office from Madison is assisting the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A pathologist is conducting a crime scene investigation.

“It’s going to be a long investigation. Working with the medical examiner’s office, going through that process. We are following up on some leads already through information that was obtained,” Allen says.

Investigators have not identified a person of interest.

“Just based on some of the information that was gathered from the initial caller and from some of the neighbors and businesses in the area, we have some leads we are following,” Allen says.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

“Obviously there were some ill intentions brought, from what we can tell at this point. We think it was an isolated incident. Typically that’s the nature of these situations that we have found through investigations in the past,” says Allen.

