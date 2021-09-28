Advertisement

Mushroom foraging class to be held at Trees for Tomorrow

Wild mushrooms can be gathered for food
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nature education organization Trees for Tomorrow in Eagle River is offering sustainability classes to teach people how to live more independently at home.  The latest is a mushroom foraging workshop which will take place on October 5.

The organization decided to start the series this year after noticing how COVID-19 was driving people away from cities and into areas like the North Woods.

“We’ve had a lot of home sales and a lot of enrollment in our local schools and we figured people liked that idea of coming out to the forest and to the country and kind of starting their own homestead, so we thought that there was a really big gap to fill in educating people on those topics.”

Previous classes this year have included home maple syrup manufacture and another on how to can your own fruits and vegetables.  Education Department Manager Kim Feller says now is the perfect time to address mushroom foraging.

“You probably notice when you go out in the forest, you’re starting to see a lot more mushrooms in the local area as opposed to spring when it’s a little cooler.  We’ve had that really long growing season, we had the fall rains, so it’s really great conditions for looking for mushrooms and finding them.”

The class costs $30 for singles and $50 for couples, and registration lasts up to October 1.

Click here to go to the Trees for Tomorrow Website and click on Book Experience to sign up.

