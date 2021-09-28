Helping Central Wisconsin kids in crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new facility to help youth in crisis is now open in Wausau after nearly a year delay. It was originally supposed to open in October 2020. NCHC’s Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility helps kids 17 and younger in distress.

“I’ve had many clients where they could have utilized our services,” Crisis Stabilization Clinical Manager Taylor Young said.

Young said the facility gives kids and teenagers a break from home in hopes of rebuilding themselves mentally.

“All of the youth who are with us want to improve and want to learn new skills and continue to do better,” Young said.

The site has been open for a week and it can host up to eight kids. They already have four in-house. The facility provides youth mental health services including depression, autism, and other long-term diagnoses.

“We do groups for socialization with the kids and a lot of them are really excited to be here just because they do feel accepted here,” Crisis Stabilization Youth Care Professional BriAnna Salas said.

Kids typically stay for 3-5 days to get the professional help they need. They focus on coping skills, recreation, and crisis management. The new site fills a big hole in central Wisconsin.

“In our area, there aren’t any youth services for in patient or crisis stabilization. The closest facility was in Oshkosh,” Young said.

Youth Crisis Stabilization was created through legislature in the last few years. It’s there to bridge the gap between outpatient and inpatient services, getting kids back on their feet, mentally.

“It’s just great to be even if it’s for just a little bit, just part of their lives to help them see what they’re future could be like,” Salas said.

The Youth Crisis Stabilization Facility in Wausau serves kids living in Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties. Young says for people interested in utilizing the facility should call the NCHC Crisis Center at (715) 845-4326.

