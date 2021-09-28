Health experts expect more prominent flu season than last year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Health officials are recommending people get their flu vaccines soon as the flu season rapidly approaches. After a down year in 2020, health experts are predicting a deadlier flu season in 2021.

The flu season typically begins in October, meaning people should get in for their shot as soon as possible, according to Marathon County Public Health Information Officer Aaron Ruff.

“The time is now,” said Ruff. “There’s no better time, so in the coming weeks, we’re looking for people to schedule that to get that done.” :

There was a decline in flu cases in 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 guidelines. Precautions like masking and social distancing kept flu numbers low, but as those restrictions loosen, the opportunity for higher flu numbers rises/

“Last year looked a lot different,” said Ruff, “with the masking and social distancing. We are anticipating more flu cases this year.”

COVID-19 still is a major concern. However, if one is looking to being their COVID-19 vaccination series or receive their COVID-19 booster, they can get that shot, as well as the flu shot at the same time.

“Go and get both shots at the same time,” said Ruff. “It’s perfectly safe. It’s perfectly normal.”

Ruff also says getting shots at the same time can save health departments valuable time as well.

In addition to the flu and COVID-19, the Marathon County Health Department has also seen a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), particularly in children. It’s important to understand that each virus is different and each should be given the proper treatment or vaccine.

