Funeral services to be held Saturday for beloved figure skating teacher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services are planned Saturday in Wausau for one of the area’s most beloved figure skating instructors. Charlotte Hoecker died Sept. 15. She was 92.

NewsChannel 7 has profiled Hoecker several times in recent years. She taught hundreds of kids to ice skate during her more than 70-year tenure.

“My father taught us to skate, my sister and brother liked it, but I loved it,” she said. “So it’s just a happiness thing for me. I kiddingly say it’s part of me that has never grown older,” said Hoecker during an interview in 2016.

Her love for her community went far beyond the ice skating rink. Her obituary states she was involved in many church choirs. She performed with CenterStage Band and Show Choir, as well as the Wausau Pro Musica women’s chorus. She volunteered for 35 years with Mobile Meals, volunteered with Special Olympics of Wisconsin and was part of the Shine Auxiliary. Her accomplishments also include Girl Scout leader and Crystal Lake Jaycee Auxiliary where she was instrumental in developing a babysitter safety program.

“Those who met her were often struck by her quirky humor, zest for life and her feisty spirit,” her obituary stated.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 330 McClelland St, Wausau, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Livestreaming will be available at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin and St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Wausau.

