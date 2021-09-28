Advertisement

FAA: 3 on board small airplane when it crashed near Eagle River

plane crash
plane crash(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in northern Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were on board the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles east of Eagle River just before noon on Tuesday.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. Duncan said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
Crandon School District
Crandon School District says COVID, other illnesses are reason for abrupt, temporary closure
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash
COVID booster shot generic
Pfizer booster doses now available in Wisconsin

Latest News

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police need help identifying homicide victim found near Green Bay trails
Warm days ahead in the forecast. Sunny skies for the next few days, but temperatures above...
First Alert Weather: Sunny but warm for the rest of the month
Health officials urge everyone to get flu shot now
Health officials urge everyone to get flu shot now
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases