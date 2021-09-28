Advertisement

Evers proposes nearly $25M package targeting agriculture

The proposal would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy food from local farmers.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has proposed a nearly $25 million package of bills targeting the state’s agriculture industry and rural communities.

Evers announced the plans Tuesday, with Democratic lawmakers, at the World Dairy Expo.

The centerpiece is a proposal that would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy food from local farmers. Another bill makes $2.6 million in tuition grants available for students enrolled in a meat-processing educational or training program at a college, university or technical college.

The bills would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law.

