COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin could see its cumulative COVID-19 death toll hit 8,000 later this week. The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 32 to a total of 7,962 lives lost in Tuesday’s report. Still, the DHS says the state is currently averaging 16 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past 7 days.

Using that average, the state could see its death toll reach 8,000 as soon as this Friday. Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago Counties each reported 1 death during the latest DHS report. County case and death numbers are listed at the end of this article.

The state’s numbers show a net increase of 3,085 cases since Monday’s report. The DHS calculates Wisconsin is averaging 2,526 cases a day during the past 7-day period. State numbers show that figure has declined during the last two reports. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive -- remained the same at an average of 7.9% of tests over the last week. To date, Wisconsin has confirmed 721,872 coronavirus cases since February 5, 2020.

Hospitals admitted 177 people for COVID-19 since the previous state report. By our calculations, the 7-day average for hospital admissions increased to 107 after a one day decrease from 111 to 106.

The state reports 53.6% of the state’s total population has finished the vaccine series, either by getting their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- an increase of one-tenth of a percent since the previous report 24 hours ago. That’s out of 56.6% of the population who started their vaccinations since December 13, 2020, and a percentage that is unchanged from Monday.

Almost 3.3 million Wisconsinites (3,295,453) have now received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3.1 million have finished (3,119,561). Those numbers include 67.7% of Wisconsin’s adults getting vaccinated (3,082,325 adults) and 64.2% completing their vaccinations (2,926,628 adults).

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/41.5% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 51.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/47.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 51.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/46.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 55.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 63.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 64.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 73.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/70.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.4% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

The latest Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report shows there are 1,109 people are currently hospitalized, 14 more than Monday, and that 323 of them are in intensive care. That’s a decrease of 14 people since Monday’s number, which was a record for COVID-19 patients in ICU this year.

The Northeast region had 111 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, with 34 of them in ICU. The 10 hospitals have 11 ICU beds available among them.

Meanwhile, the Fox Valley region were treating 100 COVID-19 patients, with 25 in ICU. That’s one less in ICU and five fewer patient overall since Monday. The 13 hospitals have, collectively, 3 ICU beds immediately available, an increase of one since Monday.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.3% (+0.1) 54.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.2% (+0.0) 49.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.4% (+0.0) 43.8% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.5% (+0.0) 68.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.5% (+0.0) 46.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 46.7% (+0.1) 44.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.3% (+0.2) 45.6% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 50.9% (+0.1) 48.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.6% (+0.0) 44.7% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53.8% (+0.0) 51.3% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.4% (+0.0) 44.7% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 67.8% (+0.2) 63.5% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.9% (+0.0) 45.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.1% (+0.1) 54.2% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.6% (+0.0) 40.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.1% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.8% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.7% (+0.1) 38.6% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 54.9% (+0.1) 52.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 262,904 (55.4%) (+0.0) 250,447 (52.8%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 292,647 (53.2%) (+0.0) 277,804 (50.5%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,295,453 (56.6%) (+0.0) 3,119,561 (53.6%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, October 1 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., to reach people who live and work in and around downtown. Another vaccination clinic will be a week from Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare is holding eight mobile testing clinics this week because of increased demand for COVID-19 testing. These clinics offer both PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours, and rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St., 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US Hwy 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Thursday, Sept. 30: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave., 8 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

Late Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin DHS announced they are in support of recommending booster shots to certain people who have increased risk of exposure to or transmission of COVID-19. Specifically, state health officials support Pfizer’s booster shot to be given at least six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer booster shot only applies to those who received the Pfizer vaccine initially.

Health officials add they expect information on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to be released soon.

The DHS says they recommend the following populations should receive the booster dose:

People who are at least 65 years old All long-term care residents Anyone who is in the 50-64 year-old age group with the following underlying medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

In addition, the DHS recommends the following people may receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine:

People ages 18-49 years old with the same underlying medical conditions as above

Those who are 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their jobs or institutional settings such as front line essential workers and health care workers:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Health officials add the above list of workers could be updated later.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

· Brown – 36,736 cases (+269) (264 deaths)

· Calumet – 6,602 cases (+18) (53 deaths)

· Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,779 cases (60 deaths)

· Dodge – 13,699 cases (+35) (190 deaths)

· Door – 3,127 cases (+17) (31 deaths)

· Florence - 485 cases (13 deaths)

· Fond du Lac – 15,017 cases (+88) (140 deaths)

· Forest - 1,269 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

· Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,242 cases (23 deaths)

· Green Lake - 2,110 cases (+34) (25 deaths)

· Iron (Mich.)* – 1,154 cases (43 deaths)

· Kewaunee – 2,692 cases (+32) (30 deaths)

· Langlade - 2,552 cases (+16) (38 deaths)

· Manitowoc – 8,802 cases (+18) (80 deaths)

· Marinette - 4,936 cases (+71) (69 deaths)

· Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,234 cases (44 deaths)

· Menominee – 878 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

· Oconto – 5,402 cases (+52) (65 deaths)

· Outagamie – 23,499 cases (+38) (234 deaths) (+1)

· Shawano – 5,517 cases (+55) (75 deaths)

· Sheboygan – 15,658 cases (+74) (156 deaths) (+1)

· Waupaca – 5,953 cases (+77) (134 deaths)

· Waushara – 2,587 cases (+19) (42 deaths)

· Winnebago – 21,500 cases (+88) (217 deaths) (+1)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

